A full-strength Maitland squad will again focus on defensive efforts as they aim to match the "benchmark" playing standards set over the last month and try to become the state's best club side.
The Pickers, this season's Newcastle Rugby League minor and major premiers, will have a captain's run at the NSW centre of excellence on Saturday before tackling Ron Massey Cup champions Hill Bulls in the President's Cup final at CommBank Stadium on Sunday (11am).
Maitland, on average from 21 appearances throughout 2022, have conceded less than 11 points per game and only let in 20 points or more on three occasions, resulting in their sole two losses and a draw.
The Pickers arrive at the NSW Rugby League conference decider having won their last three outings, including the Newcastle RL title showdown a fortnight ago and last week's President's Cup semi, by a combined scoreline of 134-24.
MORE IN SPORT:
"I don't think our defence gets the credit it deserves," Maitland coach Matt Lantry told the Newcastle Herald.
"I think everyone just looks at our attack column, scoring 80 odd points the last two games [Newcastle RL] and 100 plus over the last month or so.
"But we averaged 11.2 points against across the course of the season [18 rounds], which is basically two tries. It's something that we're proud of and it's what lays the foundation for our guys to do what they do with the ball."
Lantry says Maitland's challenge will be getting up for one last performance and trying to cap off an already successful campaign.
"I saw them go up another gear when we played the major semi against Macquarie and grand final day was on par, if not slightly better," he said.
"Have we hit the ceiling a little bit? Maybe. But that's the challenge for us this weekend, to try and get as close to that benchmark we've set ourselves over the last month."
Pickers winger Will Nieuwenhusie passed a fitness test at training on Thursday night and will return to the starting team, meaning Perry Le Brocque drops back to the bench and Harrison Spruce becomes 18th man.
Lantry welcomed an opportunity to run a session at NSWRL headquarters in Homebush on game eve.
The Coalfields club won a COVID-born President's Cup in 2020, which was a nine-team competition rather than a year-ending knockout series.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.