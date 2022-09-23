Newcastle have tried to forget about their convincing win over St George Illawarra last week with Knights coach Ronald Griffiths stressing Sunday's semi-final will be a whole new ball game.
The Knights' first foray into the NRLW finals comes with the unique challenge of facing the same opponent they defeated 30-8 less than a week ago in the last round of the regular season.
But this time round Newcastle's inspiring women's side have the added pressure of playing a do-or-die clash at Suncorp Stadium, knowing a win will earn the club a maiden grand final berth.
"It's about this week now, it's a completely different game," Griffiths said.
"We spoke about [last week's win] on Tuesday night and that's where we've left it.
"This week is about enjoying the week together, maybe doing a couple of little things differently where we can certainly really enjoy the experience. But also making sure that we understand ... that the big thing for us is we leave everything out there."
"There is no tomorrow after this weekend."
The other key difference in the repeat encounter will be the return of players to both teams. The Dragons welcome back five women after coach Jamie Soward chose to rest players last week, including skipper Kezie Apps and strike centre Page McGregor.
Soward said given that game had "no bearing" on who his side would play this week and "some girls had had long years", he "decided to give some girls an opportunity to push their way into the semi-final team".
Griffiths was "not sure" if it was a strategic play from Soward to rest players and potentially hide tactics, but he said the Dragons would be a better side with 31-year-old back-rower Apps, a NSW and Australian representative.
"Our focal point has only ever been on us ... [but] if you look at Kezie Apps, she's extremely experienced so she will bring leadership for them. She's an Origin player, so no doubt they missed her to some degree, and they had other players that didn't play.
"But we've got arguably one of the best players running around returning to our team. When we're lacing up the boots on Sunday and they're sitting in the sheds and Tamika Upton is sitting alongside them, it gives our team some real confidence."
Upton returns at fullback after missing the past two games. The 25-year-old was one of two big-name recruits signed out of Brisbane for this season, the other skipper Millie Boyle, and fired in the three games she played before injuring her calf.
Boyle said her side "can't expect" to simply replicate last week's performance.
"I don't think they played to their potential, but we didn't either," she said. "The Dragons are a quality side and have always competed in all of their games and played in the grand final last year, so they will be out for a bit of revenge from that."
Boyle, a two-time premiership winner, said the Knights could improve by staying "more composed through the middle of the field" and not "giving up easy metres".
"You don't need to score in the first 30 minutes, it can come in the 31st," she said.
The Roosters play the Eels in the other semi-final.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
