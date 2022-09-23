Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education
Education

Hunter Year 12s leave nest for new horizons

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
September 23 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly-Anne Kelly-Newton will move to Melbourne and has applied to the Victorian College of the Arts and NIDA. Lucy Davidson will take a gap year to travel and work. She is considering returning to dance classes as a hobby. Pictures by Simone De Peak

GRADUATING Hunter School of the Performing Arts students have been reminded that their last official day represented not only a completion, but a new beginning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.