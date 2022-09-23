Hunter Year 12s leave nest for new horizons

"I never thought that was really on the cards for me, I didn't think that was really possible because I was never actually picking dance for my HSC," she said. "It took a lot of convincing by the dance staff to actually choose it, so getting those nominations and knowing that my hard work has paid off and our hard work as a cohort has paid off to get to this point is really rewarding and great to see. It makes me feel a lot more comfortable and not as stressed going into the written exams because I know I've done pretty well in my practical."

