Warners Bay High students shine at year 12 school formal

JESSICA McDougall had planned to wear a form-fitting silk dress to her year 12 school formal - but that was before she spotted 'the one'.
Scrolling Nova Chic Boutique's Instagram page she saw a one-of-a-kind multi-layered gown. It was black.
The mannequin in the store wore blue.
"I tried on this one and then three more, but thought 'This is it!'" said Jessica, a rugby league player who paired the gown with Billini heels and her best friend's silver clutch.
"I needed to make a statement. I love everything, the train, the sparkles, it fits in the right places and is long in the right places.
"I feel great - every time I looked at it I got more excited."
IN THE NEWS:
Jessica was one of several Warners Bay High students - who gathered at the former tram sheds at Newcastle Foreshore before their formal at NEX on Friday - who decided to try something new.
Kody Gainey said his wardrobe was filled with blacks and greys.
"I wanted to spice things up and do the polar opposite," he said of his Connor sand coloured suit and tan shoes.
"I feel a lot better - it makes the whole graduation process even bigger wearing brighter colours."
Matthew Paterson opted for a dark blue suit that his brother owned, but said his favourite part of his outfit was a maroon-red bow tie.
"No-one else has one," he said.
"I'm feeling pretty good and confident."
Jessica Armstrong originally intended to wear a gown.
"But a couple of months later it felt uncomfortable and I wasn't as happy as I could be," she said.
Instead she created a suit from white Glassons pants and a white Portmans blazer, which she wore over a lace bodice in her favourite colour, blue.
She also wore the colour on her nails.
"I looked at myself and was smiling," she said.
"I've never felt happier."
Cassie Bell also opted for a suit, which she bought from Forever New and wore over a champagne-coloured halter top that she and her mum started sewing on Thursday.
"I knew I wanted to wear a suit," she said.
"The last time I wore a dress to a formal was year six, even in year 10 I wore pants and a bandeau top.
"It's what I feel most comfortable in."
Jessica McDougall plans to work and later pursue sports science or architecture, Kody wants to continue acting but is also considering business and Matthew is interested in information technology.
Jessica Armstrong hopes to study biomedicine and work in clinical trials, while Cassie is considering design or architecture.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.