David Atkins counting on better start for Promitto in Golden Rose

Newcastle trainer David Atkins is confident Promitto can defy the odds in the $1 million Golden Rose Stakes (1400m) if he can nail the start on Saturday at Rosehill.
The Divine Prophet colt, raced and bred by Newcastle businessman Matt Chidgey, was a $34 chance with Bet365 on Friday after finishing four and five lengths back when unplaced in the group 3 San Domenico Stakes (1100m) and group 2 Run To The Rose (1200m) this time in.
Promitto was unbeaten in two runs as a two-year-old last season, winning at Newcastle over 900m before taking out the group 2 Skyline Stakes (1200m) on a heavy Randwick track.
He has raced without luck this preparation, finding trouble when searching for clear running in the San Domenico before missing the start in the Run To The Rose.
Given those setbacks and the rise to a more suitable distance on Saturday, Atkins believed Promitto was a genuine hope in the group 1 for three-year-olds from gate one.
"It put him in a spot where he just couldn't win last start," Atkins said of the poor beginning.
"If he can jump better, he can be sitting a lot closer tomorrow, especially over 1400. And I certainly think that will suit him better than the 1100 and 1200.
"He should run a good race. I give him a good chance, even though it's a very good race obviously."
The Golden Rose has long been a major target for Atkins with Promitto and he was pleased with his progress.
"He's a big price but that's neither here nor there for me," he said. "It's only people's opinion. I think if things went better for him the other day, he would have finished better.
"He's not a horse that can get that far back because he hasn't got a great turn of foot. It just takes him a while to get going, so once he gets rolling, then he just keeps going.
"He's a good-winded horse with a great set of lungs, so he can keep going at that gallop for a good distance. [Jockey] Kerrin [McEvoy] said the other day he was flat-out pulling him up.
"In my mind, he will run 2000 metres, so the 1400 will certainly help him."
Josh Parr takes over aboard Promitto, which was to be ridden by Nash Rawiller. McEvoy rode him last start when Rawiller was suspended.
"Kerrin said he was standing good in the gates the other day and just when they went to hit the button, he just popped his head up and he stepped out slow," Atkins said.
"But Kerrin was really happy with his run and said the 1400 will really suit him. He wanted to ride him next start but I already had Nash booked, and now Nash has broken his thumb. Josh will ride him and he knows what he's doing, he's ridden plenty of big winners."
Also on the program, Scone trainer Luke Pepper will chase black-type, and a potential Kosciuszko spot, with filly Opal Ridge in the listed Heritages Stakes (1100m).
Two slots remained in October 15 $2 million country-only Kosciuszko on Friday after the withdrawal of Golden Point due to injury.
Opal Ride was $13 for the Kosciuszko despite not yet gaining a slot.
Pepper said he had been contacted by slot-holders but a deal could not be struck.
He was now focused on securing valuable black-type for the three-year-old on Saturday.
"She's always been right in the [Kosciuszko] market and I thought she would be a pretty good choice for someone," Pepper said.
"We had a few phone calls and I think if we went more towards the ticket-holder, I would have got her into the race. But we were happy with what our deal was going to be and the owners said that was least we could do, so that's the end of the story.
"We've just got concentrated on our filly and making sure she's right for this weekend.
"I've not worried about the Kosciuszko. If it does happen, great, and if it doesn't, it's not the end of the world.
"She's only three years old and has plenty of time to look at anything like that."
