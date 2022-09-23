Chris Waller duo look winning chances at Newcastle

Hawkesbury mare Tycoon Hallie is ready to break a run of outs when she contests the Gateshead Traffic Solutions Class 1 & Maiden Plate (1850m). The mares only win in fifteen starts was at Hawkesbury in August 2021. She has been placed seven times, and three of her placings have been at Newcastle. Tycoon Hallie has had three starts this preparation and is set to run out a strong 1850m.