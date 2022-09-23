Chris Waller duo look winning chances at Newcastle

Chris Waller, last season's trainers' premiership winner at Newcastle, has bright prospects of landing a double at the track on Saturday.
Waller pair Atlantic Ocean and Coodarady are lightly raced and look well placed in their respective races.
Three-year-old Atlantic Ocean, a son of I Am Invincible, will contest the colts and geldings maiden handicap (1400m). The colt has had three starts, all in the autumn and in far superior fields than he meets on Saturday.
Atlantic Ocean finished fourth on debut on a heavy 10 track at Warwick Farm on April 27. Second-up, he travelled to Flemington where he finished fifth behind Doull in a strong race. Last start he was third, beaten two and a half lengths in a $130,000 Caulfield two-year-old handicap on May 28.
Atlantic Ocean has not raced since, but was narrowly beaten in a Warwick Farm trial on a soft track on August 29 and wasn't far away in his most recent trial at Rosehill two weeks ago.
Coodarady is a Capitalist four-year-old raced by Waller and his foreman Charlie Duckworth. He led all the way to win a Newcastle maiden on debut 13 months ago and will run in the class 1 handicap (1400m) on Saturday. The gelding has been disappointing in two starts in August, but he won a recent Warwick Farm trial in which Anamoe finished third. In all three race starts he has led.
Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer's four-year-old Sir Kerm will make his debut in the maiden plate (1200m) after trialling impressively.
A son of Kermadec, the gelding was narrowly beaten in a Gosford trial on August 29. On September 12 he bolted in at a Newcastle trial on a soft 7.
Hawkesbury mare Tycoon Hallie is ready to break a run of outs when she contests the Gateshead Traffic Solutions Class 1 & Maiden Plate (1850m). The mares only win in fifteen starts was at Hawkesbury in August 2021. She has been placed seven times, and three of her placings have been at Newcastle. Tycoon Hallie has had three starts this preparation and is set to run out a strong 1850m.
The Kris Lees trained Viennoiserie is worth an each-way ticket in race eight after trialling well recently.
