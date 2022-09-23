Two large waterslides and a 200 litre tipping bucket feature in a new Lake Macquarie splash park opened in time for the school holidays.
The park has been installed in Swansea Lakeside Holiday Park, and features an umbrella-post water feature, five in-ground water sprays, two water cannons, a shade sail and accessible features.
"There is nothing like this in Lake Macquarie," Lake Macquarie council holiday parks coordinator Garry Ellem said.
"Swansea Lakeside Holiday Park is the biggest holiday park in the Hunter Region - with 383 sites on offer, so it makes sense for the park to host a facility like this where a large number of visitors can access it.
"As we see more holidaymakers come into the park, surrounding retail stores, hospitality venues and tourism operators will benefit, which is a great reward after years of COVID-19 lockdowns."
Shaun Koosmen said his sons Brody, 9, and Ethan, 12, were some of the first to try out the new splash park.
"The boys loved it so much that we couldn't get them off it," Mr Koosmen said.
"We've gone camping as a family here a few times before but this just adds another layer of fun that will keep the kids entertained for ages."
The project is the first stage in a $950,000 upgrade of the holiday park.
Construction of stage two will begin in late October and includes a toddler slide, spinning splashers and mini tipping buckets.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
