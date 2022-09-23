Newcastle Herald
Lake Macquarie council opens new splash park in Swansea Lakeside Holiday Park

September 23 2022
Two large waterslides and a 200 litre tipping bucket feature in a new Lake Macquarie splash park opened in time for the school holidays.

