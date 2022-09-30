Magnificent home will impress

4 beds | 3 baths | 2 cars
Exquisitely presented, this spectacular residence has to be seen to be fully appreciated.
Finished to an exceptionally high standard, the home sprawls over two well-planned levels, revealing a gorgeous sense of space as it flows out to multiple outdoor areas.
With its soaring ceilings and lush ocean and lake views, the upper-level living area is an absolute joy, spilling out onto a spacious balcony at the front, and a large entertaining area and spa at the back.
While there are many highlights within, particular praise must go to the stunning twin island kitchen, the vast master bedroom with a private balcony, and the lower level retreat, complete with bedroom, ensuite, and picturesque terrace.
