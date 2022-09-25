Wine and driving a vehicle obviously don't mix. But wine and being driven around in a Tesla sounds like a recipe for fun, with a modern flavour.
Which brings us to Hunter Tesla Tours, a "bespoke company" bringing an "eco-friendly, ultra-luxury twist to traditional wine tasting in the Hunter Valley".
Have we got your attention? The marketers who wrote that line grabbed ours.
The company is offering what it calls "a distinct VIP experience like no other - the Tesla X is an all-electric luxurious vehicle with modern features and a sexy exterior".
A sexy exterior? Well, sex does sell.
Leigh Watson, owner of Hunter Tesla Tours, is described as a "knowledgeable driver" who can provide "access to exclusive tables at the best local restaurants, or a designer hamper made to your specifications".
Leigh, who has lived in the Hunter Valley his entire life, holds an "enduring interest in grapes, the land and the age-old mysteries of wine production". This led to his work at the old Rothbury Estate for 12 years in sales and as a winery tour guide.
Leigh believes world-class wines and fine foods are not just good for the palette, they're essential for the soul. [Who could argue with that?]
"My history in the Hunter Valley provides VIP-style access to private cellar doors and award-winning winemakers," he said.
"It would be my pleasure to help organise your special day touring the Hunter Valley in a luxurious and spacious Tesla X, wining, dining and enjoying the finer things in life."
OK, we're sold.
Many of us will recall The Love Boat TV show [but mostly its theme song] from the 1980s. Well, now there's a new dating show on Ten called The Real Love Boat, which premieres on October 5.
The crew will lead a group of Australian singles, as they set sail across the Mediterranean looking to find their perfect match.
One of the cast members, 26-year-old Keanu Moore, is from Newcastle.
Keanu, who is ready to find love, is described as patient, charming and a little bit cheeky. He plays football for Broadmeadow Magic FC and is a disability support worker.
He is always up for a good time and his perfect partner will be able to "give and take banter and won't be boring".
Keanu is committed when in a relationship, but loves receiving attention from other girls. He thinks this might make his potential partner run the other way. [Really?]
What do you have to offer a potential partner? I am actually the most loyal, loving person when I am in a committed relationship and I am a ball of fun and entertainment.
Describe your dream date? Adventuring around the beach and discovering hidden waterfalls.
What are your major milestones? Trialling with Newcastle Jets.
Who is your celebrity crush? Kim Kardashian.
