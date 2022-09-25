Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Hunter Tesla Tours use a Tesla X electric vehicle for wine-tasting tours of the Hunter Valley

September 25 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Tesla X which Hunter Tesla Tours uses for a wine tasting in the Hunter Valley. Picture supplied

Wine and driving a vehicle obviously don't mix. But wine and being driven around in a Tesla sounds like a recipe for fun, with a modern flavour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.