HMRI community seminar on Wednesday, Finding the Pain Switch, features Associate Professor Brett Graham and Associate Professor Marc Russo

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
September 25 2022 - 11:00pm
Acute pain can turn to chronic pain and "become established in the nervous system", Professor Brett Graham says. Picture supplied

Newcastle-based research into chronic pain is examining signals between the spinal cord and brain, with the aim of developing better drugs and treatment methods.



Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

