Infrequent Newcastle bus services make regular visits to city hard

WHEN it comes to town bus services, there seem to be two common sense rules that are accepted worldwide.
Regular services run at a minimum half-hour frequency, even if it initially seems extravagant.
To reach any major centre which attracts substantial custom, absolutely no more than two separate vehicles should be necessary.
My local direct bus (route 27) and a large number of the current accepted routes fail on both counts. Hence few people, including myself (despite being of a good age to use it) have never boarded a route other than 11, 12, 13 and 14. Most ridiculous of all are the routes which terminate at Broadmeadow. So near and yet so far.
Forget about visiting the city regularly or riding the (mini) light rail.
IN support of Don Owers ('Green may be left red-faced', Letters, 22/9) correcting Senator Faruqi's comments referring to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a leader of a racist empire: I am not a royalist, but I believe people need not be guided by a non-respectful minority and therefore, I would like to include a couple of quotes from a recent newsletter from Jacinta Nampijinpa Price - Senator for the Northern Territory - in which she expressed her sadness at the passing of the Queen.
Two of the quotes taken from that newsletter are as follows. "The Queen played no part in Britain's actions and decisions of centuries ago. Her reign saw the end of the British Empire and the creation of a voluntary Commonwealth of independent nations that now come together as equals. She has, in fact, presided over decolonisation in the truest sense of the word." Journalist and author also quoted, the Queen had an "affinity for Australia and its original inhabitants", and there are countless stories of the Queen's efforts to improve the lives of Indigenous Australians and all Australians.
Stories like her famous meeting with Aboriginal man Paddy Djiagween, who asked Her Majesty why he could not drink with the white people in Broome. The Queen agreed with him and helped him get his drink - years before Indigenous Australians had full citizenship rights. She met with Aboriginal elders, inviting delegations to Buckingham Palace where she would listen to them and allow them to share their stories. There are many more stories that acknowledge her commitment to all Australians that the minority of knockers may wish to research and get their facts right.
IS Greg Piper's private member's bill over a container terminal just political posturing? Do Newcastle residents even want a container terminal ('Deed day', Herald, 22/9)?
State Labor members are sitting back to see whether his bill has any substance and might do the trick. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has already failed to legalise a Newcastle container terminal. In 2021, the ACCC challenged the state government contract with Port Botany and Port Kembla on the grounds that it was uncompetitive. The High Court rejected the ACCC's case.
The state Liberal government's deal with these other ports may be uncompetitive. It may also reduce productivity, according to the Productivity Commission, but it is a done deal.
This may be disappointing and frustrating for the principals of the Mayfield Development Corporation, who hope to set up a container terminal on the old BHP land at Mayfield.
But do Novocastrians really want Sydney container trucks destroying and obstructing their roads? Even if the Mayfield terminal went ahead, it would be highly automated. The number of jobs on offer would be piffling. Surely clever Newcastle entrepreneurs can come up with a plan B. Why not a factory on the Mayfield site producing state-of-the art batteries or solar panels?
FOR the first time ever that I can recall, Tony Brown has finally acknowledged the fact that methamphetamine is a contributing factor of nighttime violence ('We don't know full scale of exposure's risks', Letters, 20/9).
Nobody that I know has ever even tried to deny that alcohol plays a part with late night assaults, but as I've been saying for years, alcohol doesn't increase one's physical strength. And as I've said recently, amphetamines such as ice can and do, however, and therefore I wholeheartedly believe that someone is much more likely to kill someone else with a single punch if they are under the influence of amphetamines, rather than just alcohol.
Plus I've never heard any reports of anyone being able to fight off multiple bouncers or police officers if they've just been drinking.
So why focus primarily on shortening the trading hours of licensed premises when alcohol consumption never caused all the problems associated with nighttime violence? If the same time and effort spent on implementing one-size-fits all, counterproductive business-destroying laws was spent on getting drugs and the dealers off the streets, then I don't think Newcastle's ice epidemic would be even half as bad as it is.
I'M pleased seeing so many councils committing to gestures of reconciliation with the First Nations upon which they reside ('LGAs are changing names with racist links as residents call for more transparency', Herald, 21/9).
And Millie Costigan's article is rather timely; today, the Goraki Committee will have the issue of racist names within the Newcastle LGA tabled for discussion.
Blessed as we are with such a progressive chamber, I'm keen to see Newcastle council confront this with the respect it deserves, as an active player in the reconciliation process.
WHEN I see and hear reports of new high rise developments that are planned for the city centre, I often wonder how present transport arrangements will cope given the number of people who will be living there.
Some seem to think shiny new developments will attract more people to the city and our problems will be solved.
A recent correspondent said people were using the tram where, in the past, they were not using the train. However, people were using the train in increasing numbers during peak periods, the buses were still running into the city and a lot more parking spaces were available.
Going into and out of the city was easier then than it is now. Just what the future holds for the city and those who will live there, especially in the east end, remains to be seen.
In any case, if we are to avoid congestion, the tram lines need to be extended into the suburbs. Serious and careful planning needs to be done if we are to avoid congestion, which will result from the poor decisions we have seen in recent times.
AM I the only Herald reader who follows the British Net Zero website and the chilling articles from the Manhattan Contrarian? If 10 per cent of their research is believable, then this climate scare is a fraud.
CONGRATULATIONS to Victoria for reducing its emissions by 29.8 per cent on 2005 levels by 2020; putting the state well on track to cut its emissions by 50 per cent by 2030. The Victorian government is due to set an interim 2035 emissions reduction target next March; this is the perfect opportunity for the state to scale up its climate ambition. In the meantime, the Victorian government is certainly showing fellow state governments and the federal Labor government how things are being done.
I WONDER how many human-induced climate change deniers would still remain faithful to their climate beliefs if they had been unfortunate enough to live in at least one of the climate change devastated areas this year, such as in parts of heat-ravaged Europe, the shocking flooded areas of eastern Australia and the terrible drought-stricken areas in California. It is hard to imagine that seeing some of the very serious damage caused by human-induced climate change this year would not strongly influence the beliefs of some climate deniers.
THE proposed Dungowan Dam will not drought-proof Tamworth, let alone rural NSW. Infrastructure Australia, Infrastructure NSW, and the Australian Productivity Commission have all been critical of the proposed Dungowan Dam. Especially since it was revealed that the Return on Investment for this project would be a measly nine cents per dollar. There was no money allocated for this Dam in either of the last State or Federal Budgets, which is telling. Cheaper more reliable climate proof options have not been fully considered, and the tax payers of NSW will pay the price if those projects aren't considered soon.
DON Owers, you are right about the British Empire built on vulnerability exploitation, rather than racism ('Green may be left red faced', Letters, 22/9). The former extended to their own. Prince Albert was shocked by the sub-human blood abject squalor of those who worked the factories, of the hub, of all industrialisation, in 1800s Birmingham. Prince Albert asked "how can this be?" in the midst of so much (of the Victorian Age).
ANDREW Whitehead Brown, it's called Newcastle - always was, always will be...
WITH all those sour grapes around from the Liberals' election loss, Steve Barnett sure is making a lot of whine.
