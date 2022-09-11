Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Monday, September 26, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
Updated September 24 2022 - 11:37pm, first published September 11 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Infrequent Newcastle bus services make regular visits to city hard

WHEN it comes to town bus services, there seem to be two common sense rules that are accepted worldwide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.