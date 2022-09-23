New Annual Festival officially kicked off on Friday - headlined by international spectacular Van Gogh Alive. But there's another event that has "laid the groundwork" for the festival, so to speak.
Artists have been busy beautifying sidewalks around the city this week for Chalk The Walk - a trail of six interactive, 3D artworks created in public spaces. After debuting in Newcastle last year, the event is back for a second time with fun new works to check out.
"This year's theme is art on the streets," Chalk The Walk founder and creative producer Andi Mether said. "The Newcastle Art Gallery is closed, so we thought it'd be a good opportunity to use iconic works for inspiration."
That inspiration has been sourced from Van Gogh's The Starry Night, Auguste Rodin's The Thinker, as well as Salvador Dali and Australia's own Margaret Olley.
Each work has a marker, where visitors are instructed to take their photo from to get the best angle and make the 3D appearance come alive.
"Everyone's creating artworks that people can stop and have a look at, but also, we're encouraging them to immerse themselves in the artwork, take their photos, and share them with their friends," Mether said.
"Use the #NewCTW and you'll see how other people have been posing with the works."
The medium and environment are designed to make the event accessible to all, rather than just art fanatics.
"You get to explore the outside," Mether said.
"Instead of going inside a gallery, you just walk down the street.
"It gives us all a chance to talk about something other than the usual kind of thing.
"Chalk is a basic art material. It's easy to go get a packet of chalk. It's a really great material.
"Mums and dads can get out with the kids at home and chalk on the pavement.
"For our team, working in a studio is really quiet and a closed off space. So it's a really great opportunity to come out and talk to people and get feedback."
Thankfully the works have all been created to withstand the rain, however they won't be there forever.
"So we've made up our own chalk pigment based paint and we've used a sealant for durability," Mether said.
"[Saturday] the artists are all going to be with the works and people can go down meet them and the artists will show them how to pose for photos.
"So we want to encourage everyone to come down, interact, share their photos with that hashtag and see it all before it disappears.
"[The works will be there] 'til the second of October.
"It's an ephemeral art form. It's not meant to stay forever because we want to come back. And we'd love to hear what people would suggest for a different theme for next time."
Mether said the works on Darby Street will however be in place longer as part of the Streets as Shared Spaces outdoor dining trial kicking off soon.
The event is also seeking local artists for a pavement art competition in the Darby Street courtyard on November 12.
"We want to have some local talent, because all of our team has been able to travel the world and meet new people and it's just a great way to find out more about Newcastle's creative community and hopefully get some more people to join our team too," Mether said.
People can register their interest at chalkthewalk.com.
Sites and artists
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
