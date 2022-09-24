The flags have been raised and the red and yellow uniforms donned for the start of the 2022/23 surf lifesaving season.
The start of beach season was marked with a ceremonial flag raising at Merewether Beach on Saturday morning.
More than 8000 volunteer surf lifesavers are enrolled this season in the Hunter branch, which includes 13 beaches from Tea Gardens to Catherine Hill Bay.
"We're really, really fortunate," Hunter Surf Life Saving president Henry Scruton said. "We've had a 10 per cent increase in membership this season."
While the first day of patrols was marred by inclement weather, Mr Scruton said crews were looking forward to a good season ahead.
"When it's sunny everybody loves going to the beach," he said. "We're looking forward to hopefully a nice, normal summer. Last year we had a tsunami warning, COVID and floods."
In the previous season, the Hunter branches 1,738 patrolling members completed almost 60,000 patrol hours, rescued 123 people, gave 521 first-aid treatments and undertook more than 25,000 other preventative actions.
Across NSW last season there were also 55 beach fatalities, an equal record number of deaths for a season.
Mr Scruton said with social distancing, some people went out in search of private stretches of beach away from others.
"Unfortunately they were the ones getting into trouble with no one watching," he said. "There were a few boating accidents and rock fisher persons.
"We ask people to please swim between the flags, swim with a friend. Alcohol and salt water don't mix. If rock fishing wear a PFD (personal flotation device) or life jacket.
"If you're not confident go and talk to lifesavers, ask what are the conditions.
"In 105 years of our patrolling, no one has ever died while swimming between the flags at Hunter beaches."
The lifesaving season continues until the end of April.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.