Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Rugby union, 2022: Hamilton's five-year reign ends but coach predicts bright future for Hawks

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 25 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton No.8 Taufa Kinikini gets an arm free in the loss to Merewether. Picture by Marina Neil

Coach Marty Breen will be back at Hamilton next season - and he will have some mates with him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.