Coach Marty Breen will be back at Hamilton next season - and he will have some mates with him.
Hamilton's five-year reign as first-grade premiers came to an end on Saturday, going down 19-7 to Merewether in the grand final.
The Hawks lost fly-half Paul Dan and breakaway Lachlan Summers to suspension before the game and then winger Harry Brett (ankle) inside two minutes.
They competed hard, but couldn't go with Merewether down the stretch.
Berry has introduced an expansive game since arriving at the Hawks in 2021.
But without Dan acting as a link man and rain making handling difficult, they were unable to execute.
"Conditions didn't suit our style of rugby so we tried to change it up a bit," Berry said. "We were held up twice over the tryline and did put some pressure on them. But they produced some desperate defence."
Dan and Summers will be back next season and they will be joined by former Hawks Raniera Petersen and Jock Armstrong.
"We have some good players coming back," Berry said. "Raniera is here and Jock Armstrong is keen for next year. The future looks good."
Steve Lamont, who was outstanding in the decider, and try-scoring prop Chris Hemi are staying on board, but powerhouse No.8 Taufa Kinikini is expected to join the Hunter Wildfires.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.