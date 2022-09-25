Mydeel a winner for Newcastle connections

Newcastle Jockey Club chairman Geoff Barnett and his wife Maureen were among owners celebrating after Mydeel won the opening event at the Broadmeadow track on Saturday.
Mydeel, recently bought online, was to carry 61 kilograms in the 1600m open handicap but trainer Rod Ollerton engaged three kilogram-claiming Sydney apprentice Jackson Searle to reduce the impost.
Searle took Mydeel to the tail of the field after being trapped three wide with no cover early. The apprentice urged Mydeel along at the 600m and he made ground around the field before unwinding in the straight to run down the leaders for a one-length win.
A son of Dundeel, Mydeel won three of seven starts for Scone trainer Paul Messara. The five-year-old was bought by Newcastle businessman Tony Price for a group including his father Dennis, Wests rugby league teammate Peter Jenner and the Barnetts.
Mydeel won first-up for Ollerton and the new owners at Scone on August 15 before a last-start failure at Newcastle a week ago. Geoff Barnett was elated with the win.
"I was playing golf with Tony Price when he was bidding for Mydeel," Barnett said.
"He was over the moon when he secured the horse. He is a nice horse with plenty of racing in him yet. Tony missed the meeting as he is in England to watch the English rugby league grand final."
Newcastle trainers Jason Deamer (Sir Kerm) and Kris Lees (Sailor) had wins on the eight-race program, while Godolphin's James Cummings prepared his 1000th winner when Pericles prevailed.
Deamer's four-year-old Sir Kerm made an impressive debut in the 1200m maiden plate.
Never on the track, Sir Kerm cruised up to the lead inside the 200m mark and dashed away. The son of Kermadec's trial form had been outstanding and he is very promising.
Lees' New Zealand-bred gelding Sailor rocked punters when he ran down leader Token Capitalist to win the 1400m class 1 handicap at the juicy odds of $19.
The lightly raced Sailor, a five-year-old, had three starts in New Zealand for one win before being purchased by Australian Bloodstock. He finished last in his only start at Newcastle on August 30.
Veteran South African jockey Glyn Schofield and Kiwi Rory Hutchings were the most successful on the day with two winners apiece.
