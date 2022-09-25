Jackson Baker third in ISA World Surfing Games men's decider

Merewether's Jackson Baker has finished third in the men's final, helping Australia take second spot, at the ISA World Surfing Games at Huntington Beach.
Baker, the Australian men's captain, was forced to make an epic run through repechage heats to qualify for the decider after finishing last in his round six contest against eventual champion Kanoa Igarashi (Japan) and Nat Young (US).
He racked up two-waves scores of 16.4 and 11.83 to win then finish second in two heats before edging his way into the final with another second. Indonesian Rio Waida (15.17) won that heat ahead of Baker (14.83), Young (14.5) and Peru's Lucca Mesinas (14.33). Igarashi (15.96) then won the final from Waida (14.04), Baker (11.67) and Portugal's Guilherme Fonseca (9.36).
In the women's, Sally Fitzgibbons (11.6) was also third for Australia. America's Kirra Pinkerton (13.63) won, helping the US (3435 points) finish top of the team table, ahead of Australia (3250), and secure an additional Olympics spot for 2024.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
