Jackson Baker third in ISA World Surfing Games men's decider

He racked up two-waves scores of 16.4 and 11.83 to win then finish second in two heats before edging his way into the final with another second. Indonesian Rio Waida (15.17) won that heat ahead of Baker (14.83), Young (14.5) and Peru's Lucca Mesinas (14.33). Igarashi (15.96) then won the final from Waida (14.04), Baker (11.67) and Portugal's Guilherme Fonseca (9.36).

