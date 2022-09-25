Newcastle Herald
Jackson Baker third in ISA World Surfing Games men's decider

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
September 25 2022 - 2:30am
Jackson Baker. Picture by Ben Reed/ISA

Merewether's Jackson Baker has finished third in the men's final, helping Australia take second spot, at the ISA World Surfing Games at Huntington Beach.

Local News

