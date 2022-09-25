Newcastle Herald
Grace Panella savours first metropolitan victory at Menangle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
September 25 2022 - 7:00am
Grace Panella wins with Tuppence. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Hunter reinswoman Grace Panella heads to Newcastle Paceway on Monday eyeing a first-up win Man From Braavos after scoring her maiden metropolitan Menangle driving victory on Saturday night.

Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

