Grace Panella savours first metropolitan victory at Menangle

Hunter reinswoman Grace Panella heads to Newcastle Paceway on Monday eyeing a first-up win Man From Braavos after scoring her maiden metropolitan Menangle driving victory on Saturday night.
Panella edged the Darren Binskin-trained Tuppence into a gap late from a run three back on the pegs to score a 3.6m win. It was Panella's first on a Saturday Sydney program and a special one for the 20-year-old, especially given her link with Binskin.
"When I was only nine or 10, Darren was the one who pushed me and my sister [Lauren Tritton] to do the mini-trots and since then he's pushed me to be a driver," Panella said. "If it wasn't for him, I probably wouldn't be driving and he's been a really big help in my career."
Panella expected the Melanie Elder-trained Man From Braavos in the last race to win in her first time driving him.
She also drives Just Feelngood, Lady Pebbles and Beatboxer on the eight-race program.
"I think they are all pretty good chances, they've drawn some nice barriers," she said.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
