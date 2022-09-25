Mark Davidson team in form for Maitland meeting

Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson sees Gold Rush Lad as his best chance of continuing a successful run for his kennel at Maitland on Monday night.
Davidson-trained Fat Boy's Charm finished second to unbeaten talent Zipping Orlando in the Young Star Final on Million Dollar Chase night at Wentworth Park on Saturday. Davidson also had a winning double at The Gardens on the night with Ichabod Mudd and Brandy Brockie.
"We were just beaten by a better dog on the night, but he ran the race of his life," Davidson said of Fat Boy's Charm.
He said Fat Boy's Charm and Ichabod Mudd would race in Black Top heats on Friday at The Gardens.
Victorian McInerney won the Million Dollar Chase. French Martini, owned by Georgetown's Adam Brandt, was sixth. Fat Boy's Dream won on the program for Hunter trainer Jason Mackay.
At Maitland, Davidson has four runners and said Gold Rush Lad, in the fifth, was in a winnable race and boxed well in two.
He also has Ritza Ebony in a maiden final, Fat Boy's Flying (race seven) and Minmi Express (race 10) on the 10-event card. He said they were good place chances.
"Gold Rush Lad has drawn inside and it's not a really hard field," Davidson.
"I'd be expecting him to win.
"Fat Boy's Flying is going OK and it's a winnable race. He's a definite top-three chance.
"Minmi Express is also in a open field. He's just been missing the start a little bit. Hopefully we're on top of that now and he should be in the finish somewhere.
"On times, Ritza Ebony probably can't win, but she's a good place chance."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
