"Without her at my side I wouldn't have been able to get through it. Knowing how much Sue helped me through my own personal battle I feel no-one should be left alone without the care and dedication and clinical expertise [of a breast care nurse] because it definitely makes a difference. I can ring her and it feels like I'm talking to a family member, but I know she's got the expertise and the knowledge to help me ease that bit of worry and give that comfort."