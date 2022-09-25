Newcastle Herald
'Glimmer of hope': McGrath Foundation research shows one in five miss out on dedicated breast cancer nurse

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated September 25 2022 - 11:04pm, first published 7:30pm
Karen Maddison will walk 150 kilometres in January in The Big Three Trek to support the McGrath Foundation and raise funds for breast care nurses. She walked 50 kilometres last year, which she said gave her something positive to focus on. Picture: Marina Neil
Karen Maddison [right] with Sue Collins said "no-one should go without [a breast care nurse] by their side".

KAREN Maddison was introduced to the woman she describes as her "glimmer of hope" soon after she received her breast cancer diagnosis.

