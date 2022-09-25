KAREN Maddison was introduced to the woman she describes as her "glimmer of hope" soon after she received her breast cancer diagnosis.
The Caves Beach mum of two met her McGrath Breast Care Nurse Sue Collins at the Breast and Endocrine Centre in Gateshead last year, before she had a lumpectomy, three months of chemotherapy and 20 rounds of radiation, which ended in December.
"You didn't know what to expect and I felt like it turned my world upside down overnight and I was suddenly confronted with the unknown and the fear of what was to come next," she said.
"I found she was a glimmer of hope for my family and I. She helped me navigate through the process, access treatments, booked appointments for me and she provided critical emotional support. She helped me to stay strong through my toughest days, she supported me through that as well.
"She was just a phone call away. I still have contact with her now, she's a familiar face and I feel she's part of the family and I can contact her at any time."
New research commissioned by the McGrath Foundation reveals that one in five people in Australia experiencing breast cancer - or 23 per cent - will miss out on the support of a dedicated breast care nurse this year.
This finding comes as breast cancer incidence in Australia rises, with more than 20,000 people expected to have received a diagnosis by the end of this year.
The McGrath Foundation has released a new content campaign for October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, featuring five people sharing how a McGrath Breast Care Nurse - which are free to access - helped them through their diagnosis and treatment.
The foundation has 185 breast care nurses but is calling on the community to donate to help it lift this to 250 by 2025.
Ms Maddison said Ms Collins helped her decode medical terminology and understand her treatment. "I felt she was very crucial - if I didn't have Sue, I would have felt lonely, overwhelmed with information I didn't understand about the diagnosis and treatments and processes," she said.
"Without her at my side I wouldn't have been able to get through it. Knowing how much Sue helped me through my own personal battle I feel no-one should be left alone without the care and dedication and clinical expertise [of a breast care nurse] because it definitely makes a difference. I can ring her and it feels like I'm talking to a family member, but I know she's got the expertise and the knowledge to help me ease that bit of worry and give that comfort."
Disability support worker Ms Maddison said she felt well. She takes medication and is monitored regularly. "I try and focus on the positive things, but some days you do have tough days and think that you may get a recurrence," she said.
"I know that anytime I feel like I'm having a tough day I can call Sue and she helps me through that. It was only a month ago I felt a bit worried that something had come back and I got in contact with her and she was just amazing to help me in getting it checked out to make sure it was nothing."
She said cancer had changed her life.
"It's taught me to appreciate life and the ones around you and not to sweat on the little things that mean nothing... it puts it all into perspective." She advised others not to take in too much information at once.
"Take it day by day, because it is a process."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
