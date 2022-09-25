Isaac Heeney "heartbroken" after having his grand plans sabotaged again in AFL decider

THE Hunter's Isaac Heeney will be hoping it's a case of third time lucky after Sydney's 20.13 (133) to 8.4 (52) hammering from Geelong in Saturday's grand final at the MCG.
It was the second time the former Cardiff Hawks junior has come up empty in an AFL premiership decider, after also featuring in Sydney's 2016 loss to Western Bulldogs.
The 26-year-old scored a second-quarter goal on Saturday to briefly reduce the deficit after Geelong surged to a 6.5 (41) to 1.0 (6) lead in the opening term.
But he admitted after the game that the Cats "dominated" from kick-off until full-time.
"It's heartbreaking," Heeney said in a post-match interview with AFL.com.
"We performed really well all year and were consistent, and then we came out and gave that. It's heartbreaking.
"I don't know what else to say, to be honest.
"We didn't fire a shot, and they just controlled it from the get-go ...
"It's a tough one to swallow, but we will and we'll learn from it and come back next year ready to go."
