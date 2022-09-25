Former Newcastle man Grant Coleman charged over one-punch death of former professional surfer

FORMER Newcastle man Grant Coleman, the brother of the NSW Waratahs coach, has been charged over the one-punch death of a former professional surfer on the mid-north coast.
Grant Coleman, 42, the younger brother of Waratahs coach Darren Coleman, is accused of killing former Australian surfing champion Chris Davidson outside the South West Rocks Country Club about 11pm on Saturday. Police said emergency services were called to Sportsmans Way after reports a man had been punched to the face outside a licensed premises and fell to the ground, hitting his head on the pavement.
Police found Mr Davidson, 45, unconscious outside the club and he was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Kempsey Hospital where he died a short time later.
Police established a crime scene and arrested Mr Coleman at a home in South West Rocks about 12.40am on Sunday morning. He was taken to Kempsey police station and charged with the relatively new offence - assault causing death.
He remains behind bars.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
