Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
September 26 2022 - 6:00pm
Queen Elizabeth II speaks to well-wishers in Newcastle's Civic Park in 1977.

IN 1953, I sat up in bed listening to the radio broadcast of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II with my family. It was midnight, and I was 10 years old. Later we stood in the packed Theatre Royal in Hunter Street watching the event in full colour.

