From 1966-68 I was in London. In July 1966, while working at the Cumberland Hotel in Marble Arch, I was lucky to join Lyons staff serving at Buckingham Palace garden parties.The mini was everywhere, but our black uniforms were mid-calf, with small white aprons and collar, black shoes and stockings and black pompoms in our hair. We carried a 'Byzantine' tray - huge and heavy. Our job was to distribute cups of tea and rolls, sandwiches and cakes to the guests. Before it started, we could wander the back gardens, taking in flowers, the flamingo pool and the Royal children's play caravan. A highlight was the Queen's tent where she would be served afternoon tea - not by us. Everything was solid gold: plates, cutlery, condiments etc - even the teaspoons were heavy! For the guests (and us) the ablutions block comprised a large white tent with white flushing toilets, ceramic basins, and mirrored dressing tables and seats. We started at 11am, entering the palace ground through 'the electricians' gate. I still have my pass. In 1967 I married one of the Queen's Horse Guards and lived in a flat in their Barracks across from the palace. It was special receiving an invitation to the Trooping of the Colour and the Queen's Birthday Parade. I visited my husband mounted and on duty, no speaking, in Whitehall and at Windsor Castle. It was a pleasant walk to work at The Royal Bank of Scotland, in Trafalgar Square, except in winter. One morning an open carriage with the Queen and the King of Jordan swung around the bank on its way to the palace.