Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Philippa Anderson keen to build on breakthrough at Ericeira Pro

By Craig Kerry
September 26 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippa Anderson at the US Open of Surfing. Picture by Beatriz Ryder/WSL

Merewether surfer Philippa Anderson heads to Portugal on Tuesday with renewed confidence as she tries to make a last-ditch push for Championship Tour qualification.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.