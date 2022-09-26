FIVE years since his last event on the Japanese Tour, Kurt Barnes will dust off the clubs for a shot at the $50,000 36-hole Upper Hunter Open at his home course Muswellbrook starting Tuesday.
Barnes, who has played in the US Open and The Open, and US Tour winner Nathan Green are the biggest names in a field consisting largely of professionals at the start of their career and gun amateurs.
The top three finishers get a start in the NSW Open in March.
Barnes, who had a shoulder issue late in his career, knows the layout better than anyone.
Amateur Josh Fuller is another hoping to make the most of home course advantage.
As well as Barnes and Green, the Hunter contingent of professional competing include Corey Lamb, Hayden Gulliver, Brendan Smith, Jamie Hooke, Brayden Petersen and Aaron Townsend.
Two-time regional open winner Matt Millar (Canberra) and Gold-Coast-based Victorian Deyen Lawson are among the favourites.
