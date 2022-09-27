Consider a dedicated freight railway line

WELL said Don Fraser (Short Takes, 24/9) regarding last Thursday's public holiday following the death of the Queen. I too, think it was a stupid idea. It just goes to show Albo has no idea the cost to small businesses, in particular with those who chose to open having to pay staff public holiday rates and those who did not open having to pay staff anyway, as well as losing a day's trading profit when so many are still doing it tough following COVID. You can bet your bottom dollar there would have been an unusually high number of sickies taken on Friday to make a four-day weekend of it, meaning another unproductive and costly day for business. In the event that there was an argument for a public holiday why wasn't it held on the day of the funeral?