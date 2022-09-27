Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
September 27 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Consider a dedicated freight railway line

THERE should be no container trucks using the Port of Newcastle. Carl Stevenson ('Most containers destined for elsewhere', Letters, 23/9) is rightly concerned about container trucking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.