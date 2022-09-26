Adamstown Bowling Club has applied for approval to stage outdoor music, but a noise study says rock bands may be off the bill.
The Newcastle Herald reported last month that City of Newcastle had ordered the club to shut down its popular outdoor music events after noise complaints from neighbours.
The non-profit Adamstown club is one of a handful in Newcastle which have turned around their struggling finances by opening up surplus greens for live music, but in most cases the venues do not have approval for outdoor entertainment.
The club has continued to book soloists and duos but stopped gigs by rock bands with drums and bass guitars.
Adamstown now has lodged an application to host live music outdoors, but a consultant's noise assessment says the concerts should be restricted to quieter soloists, duos and trios.
The assessment by Muller Acoustic Consulting says monitoring performed in July showed louder musical acts could exceed Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority criteria for sound pollution at nearby houses, though "overall sound pressure" was at or below the criteria.
The Muller report said the club could consider "louder bands over 98dBA (Lw) not performing at external spaces".
"Live performances external to the club could include smaller acts such as a soloist, duet, trio or DJ as long as they are properly managed or orientated to minimise emissions," it said.
It also recommends consulting neighbours and a clear complaints procedure.
The club's development application says implementing the consultant's mitigation measures will "reduce these impacts".
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
