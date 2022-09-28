Brittany Elise - Hamilton Station Hotel
Pete Murray - Exchange Hotel
Teenage Joans, with Cry Club, Bec Stevens - Cambridge
The Official Blues Brothers Revue - Lizotte's
Henry Wagons - Dashville
Wychwood, Busted Head Racket, Jim Rexy - Hamilton Station Hotel
Dashville Skyline ft. William Crighton, Thornbird, Grace Cummings, Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys, Skyscraper Stan & The Commission Flats, Lyle Dennis Band & more - Dashville
The Bondi Cigars - Lizotte's
Confession - Cambridge
Punktilious, with Rukus, I Hate People, Hauntus, House Of Refuge - Newcastle Hotel
The Pleasures - Royal Hotel Dungog
Dashville Skyline ft. Andy Golledge, Frazey Ford (CAN), Henry Wagons, Gabriella Cohen, The Pleasures, Albi & The Wolves, Sweet Talk & more - Dashville
Seth Sentry - Cambridge
Passport To Airlie Beach - Newcastle final ft. Turpentine Babycino, The Appointments, Acadia Blue, Wayward Kings, Heart Of Mind, Dande & The Lion, Javier - Wickham Park Hotel
Pete Murray - Shoal Bay Country Club
Planet Of The 8's, Duneeater - Stag & Hunter
Temtris, with Snake Witch, Terrorential - The Gal
The Rod Stewart & Best Of Britain - Lizotte's
Who Is Arcadia [DJ set], Powerdrill, Spoonhead, Dead Mall, Open House, Dead Crow, Boycott, Where's Jimmy - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Pstcrds, Synge, Everleigh, Resident, Kerosene - Newcastle Hotel
West Best Bloc Fest ft. Dust, Well?, Cooks & Bakers, James Thomson, e44444e, Herd Immunity, Lachlan X. Morris, Butterknife, Slow Cinema, Not Bad Not Good, Ava Ganda, Grub, The Dusky Lanes, Midway, Doris, The Med Heads, The Appointments, Saylor The Flavour & many more - Various venues in Newcastle West
Dashville Skyline ft. The Black Sorrows, Melody Pool, Steve Smyth, Frank Yamma, Freya Josephine Hollick, Lady Lyon, Harmony Byrne & more - Dashville
Imperial Broads, Lewis Goldmark - Stag & Hunter
