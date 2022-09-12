HUNTER educator Andrew Cornwall has been selected in a group of 14 teachers to advise NSW Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell and bridge the gap between policy and frontline practice.
The St Bede's Catholic College Chisholm HSIE leader of learning has been appointed to the Minister's Teachers' Advisory Group.
"I'm overwhelmed a little," Mr Cornwall said.
"This opportunity did not exist prior, there's no roadmap for how this is all supposed to work... there's a weight of responsibility to make sure the right message gets in front of the right people so that 10, 20 or 30 years from now the policy decisions of today are making the right choices for our teachers and in turn the children in our classrooms."
Mr Cornwall said he applied to join because he is interested in teacher voice and agency. "Not a lot happens in education that engages practitioners in the classroom," he said. The workforce is facing several challenges.
"If it was a simple issue there would be a simple solution and unfortunately like all of these issues whether it be health, education or otherwise, the staffing crises have been building for a very long time, they are nuanced and complex issues."
He said COVID-19 had been a catalyst for work intensification.
"Sometimes when you go above and beyond there needs to be a period of recovery and if work is intense prior and it reverts back to that level of intensity again there's a general weariness that comes with that... in the whole of the teaching profession there is a sense of exhaustion and weariness and not a sense that pressure has come off a little bit.
"I'm very fortunate, I work at an amazing school filled with amazing colleagues and I think that collective efficacy that comes with that sense of belonging to a really good team has helped us to not only survive but thrive through that period, but there are many schools where that either didn't exist or hasn't been strong enough to sustain and people are feeling that pressure."
He said unnecessary tasks and an "overburden" of administrative work was compounding the problem. Many solutions are "already out there, they're just not always evenly distributed across our schools".
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
