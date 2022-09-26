Newcastle looks set for more public electric vehicle chargers under two proposals aimed at encouraging the move away from petrol and diesel cars.
A request for public EV chargers to be included in an upgrade of Adamstown local centre and a push to provide street chargers for residents without private parking will be considered by Newcastle councillors on Tuesday night.
It comes after Adamstown Business Group contacted ward two councillors to ask about installing the chargers in close proximity to the Adamstown CBD.
The city's Labor councillors have asked for this to be included in the upcoming local centre upgrade in the suburb.
Another item calls for council to commit to an electric vehicle policy, including provision of streetside charging infrastructure for residents with no off-street parking.
It comes after the federal government's Australian Renewable Energy Agency recently announced funding to deploy 50 electric vehicle chargers on power poles for EV owners without off-street parking.
The motion says council should ensure residents have easy access to chargers as incentives to replace petrol and diesel vehicles increase.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
