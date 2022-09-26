Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lake Macquarie man Glenn Phillip Wilson sentenced for false police statement about alleged Tamworth robbery

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 26 2022 - 4:31am, first published 3:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was flanked by his defence solicitor when he fronted Tamworth court in person for sentencing. File picture

WHAT REALLY happened to a Lake Macquarie man who claimed he was attacked and robbed of $500 remains a mystery after he was caught lying to detectives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.