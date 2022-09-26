Newcastle Herald
Brad Elder-trained Rosberg goes back to back at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
September 26 2022 - 8:30am
Brad Elder

Rosberg brought up a 500th driving win for Louth Park's Brad Elder and a second victory in three days as a trainer at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

