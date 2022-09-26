Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Rugby League: Injured halfback Brock Lamb awaits scans, Maitland Pickers eye 2023 after clean sweep of titles

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 26 2022 - 8:27am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland halfback Brock Lamb playing at Commbank Stadium on Sunday. Picture by Bryden Sharp

MAITLAND coach Matt Lantry remains hopeful Brock Lamb's injury concern won't be anything "too serious" as a largely intact Pickers squad looks to emulate this year's clean sweep in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.