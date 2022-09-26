Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman, 22, dies after single-vehicle crash on M1 Pacific Motorway at Kangi Angi

Updated September 26 2022 - 4:45am, first published 4:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 22-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle crash on the M1 Pacific Motorway at Kangi Angi, on the Central Coast. File picture

A woman has died after her car left the M1 Pacific Motorway and hit a tree on the Central Coast on Sunday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.