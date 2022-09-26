A woman has died after her car left the M1 Pacific Motorway and hit a tree on the Central Coast on Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called to the motorway at Kangy Angy about 6.35pm, after a northbound Hyundai sedan left the road, drove onto the median strip and hit a tree.
An off-duty nurse and Tuggerah Lakes police officer provided first aid to the 22-year-old female driver - and sole occupant - until paramedics arrived.
The woman was airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition.
Officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District have been advised the woman died in hospital on Monday.
Inquiries have begun into the cause of the crash.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
