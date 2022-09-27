Change saves 1.6 tonnes of paper in past year

Hunter Water says its move towards eBilling almost a year ago has been taken up by more than 50,000 customers and saved about 1.6 tonnes of paper.
The utility said on Monday there had also been a significant surge in demand for other online forms and services since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with almost 103,000 digital forms submitted since March 2020.
"COVID-19 has without a doubt changed the landscape in which we operate," customer services executive manager Matt Hingston said.
"It's clear many of our customers are now opting for the convenience and ease of online services, whether it's paying their bills, lodging applications or seeking general support. eBilling in particular has been welcomed by our customers.
"I encourage anyone thinking of making the switch to do so by signing up via our website. It's easy and all you need is a recent Hunter Water bill to sign up.
"We'll continue to make more services available online where we can to enhance our customers' experience and adapt to their changing needs."
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.