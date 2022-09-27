Newcastle Herald
The Department of Primary Industries and University of Newcastle have caught more cane toads in Lake Macquarie NSW

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated September 27 2022 - 2:03am, first published 2:00am
Local Land Services staff member Laurie Mullen, with one of the toads found at Mandalong. Picture supplied.

A TOTAL of 19 cane toads have been caught around Lake Macquarie in the last week, raising concerns about the risk to native species.

