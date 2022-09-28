Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Thursday, September 29, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
September 28 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner Jerry Schwartz at the Newcastle Post Office. In July Dr Schwartz estimated he had spent $1.5 million on the building already. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

GREAT news for the East End ("Final phases of mall overhaul revealed", Newcastle Herald, 17/9), the final piece of the puzzle. So why, in that case, has the former post office been left out? I would think it would still be classed as a part of that East End puzzle yet it remains largely in disrepair and seemingly no questions have been asked by City of Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.