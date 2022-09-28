GREAT news for the East End ("Final phases of mall overhaul revealed", Newcastle Herald, 17/9), the final piece of the puzzle. So why, in that case, has the former post office been left out? I would think it would still be classed as a part of that East End puzzle yet it remains largely in disrepair and seemingly no questions have been asked by City of Newcastle.
Previously in the Herald, an article reported its owner Dr Jerry Schwartz announcing plans to open a school of hospitality here, but no date or place ("Plans for Schwartz school of hospitality", Herald, 14/9). If he can manage to afford to open this type of school, then why the hold-up on the restoration of the post office building?
In the same week of the hospitality school announcement, a Sydney newspaper reported Dr Schwartz - as the owner of the Sofitel Hotel Darling Harbour - saying he will be a good neighbour to the owners developing Darling Harbour Harbourside. Also interesting to note the article states he is the "country's largest private hotel investor".
He certainly has the money to restore this sad neglected building which no doubt the pigeons call home. It should be the jewel in the crown of Newcastle's East End. I believe that by now the former post office could have been turned into a smaller version of the Queen Victoria Building in Sydney, but alas there has been no such hope for Newcastle to date.
Recently there was also an announcement about the Victoria Theatre, which also remains waiting to be restored, and despite a government grant obtained to help with restoration there is no sign of any work to begin that I can see.
It appears that no one in power is interested in restoration of the heritage of the old buildings in Newcastle, only in apartment developments and then leaving the facades in place to show there once was an old building there.
THE Qantas /Jetstar board members and shareholders should hang their heads in shame. This is on behalf of the thousands of passengers and families affected by the continuing flight cancellations and from me, a concerned father.
Ten days ago my daughter, her husband, two young grandchildren and extended family had their international Jetstar flight cancelled and put back three days. So at their intended destination three days' accommodation and internal flight paid for, but not used have been wasted. But wait, there's more.
They were to return home tomorrow, but no, Jetstar cancelled this flight. The next flight is three days later. So the hotel they are staying at now, and have for the last 10 days, wants to charge $US1700 for the extra three nights. Jestar will reimburse $US150 per night. Again, out of pocket.
Some of this may be covered by travel insurance, but they will be waiting a long time for reimbursement. It shouldn't have to happen. And finally on travel insurance; maybe this industry may waive Jetstar flights as uninsurable? Just a thought.
IN relation to "Noisy restaurant warned" (Newcastle Herald, 21/9), why instead weren't the neighbours warned that there may be noise associated with a restaurant located within an entertainment district?
Or, better still, why didn't they use the smallest shred of common sense and figure all this out on their own, perhaps after doing the absolute bare minimum of research into the area before moving there?
Has the complainant or any of the whopping big 10 co-signers of the complaint ever been to any kind of entertainment district? Of course there's going to be foot traffic, etc, in the area, and why should a grand total of 11 people get to interfere with the enjoyment of those that greatly outnumber them?
The complainant may argue that the process has had a negative impact on his mental health, but I'd argue that such complaints would have a negative impact on the mental health of the licensee, especially when they don't know whether they'll be able to keep all their staff on, let alone whether they'll still be able to keep paying the rent and/or rates for the venue, or whether or not they may end up losing the venue altogether.
FOR Michael Hinchey ("Sustainability or bleak future", Letters, 24/9), playing the ball and not the man is a "novel approach" to assessing scientific claims.
It's much easier to channel Adam Bandt to dismiss out of hand all the claims of the World Climate Declaration.
Who's the one steadfastly refusing to describe the scientific evidence? As for its brevity, the declaration is meant to be no more than a brief declaration or summary, a signed statement to challenge the view that the science is "settled".
There's plenty of supporting arguments for its claims. John Cooper (Short Takes, 24/9) restates signatory Professor Ian Plimer's argument that Australia has already reached and surpassed net zero, while Steve Barnett (Short Takes, 24/9) refers to an Italian study published in European Physical Journal Plus saying there is no climate emergency.
Dr Judith Curry, one of the world's foremost climatologists, last March said a more pragmatic approach to dealing with climate change drops the timelines and emissions targets in favour of accelerating energy innovation.
Concerning the bleak future Mr Hinchey predicts without climate action, Dr Curry says we need to disabuse ourselves of the hubris that we can control Earth's climate and that the climate crisis narrative gets in the way of real solutions to our societal and environmental problems.
MICHAEL Hinchey ("Sustainability or bleak future", Letters, 24/9) attempts to dismiss the World Climate Declaration by saying the declaration provided no referenced arguments against climate change theory.
Well, no it didn't. But that was the very point. There is no scientific evidence, published anywhere, that shows that human emissions of CO2 are causing catastrophic climate change. None.
I've challenged readers many times over the years to supply that evidence. They have never answered that question.
Their only response has been to quote the IPCC or some jumped-up climate institute as claiming their opinion that humans cause climate change. That's fine but opinion counts for little in science.
The proponents of catastrophic climate change are obliged to show solid evidence for their claims. They have not done so.
All of the meteorological evidence to date shows no climate "catastrophe" or "crisis" or "emergency" is happening.
The World Climate Declaration has posed the questions. Why not answer them instead of just denying them?
CONGRATS to our Knights' NRLW team on reaching the grand final ("Ain't it grand", Newcastle Herald 26/9). Hopefully our men's squad were watching. Coach Ron Griffiths says the women's successful season has been built on "turning up, working hard and scraping for each other". Long-suffering Knights fans will remember a time when our men's team lived by the same ideology.
I FEAR Geoff Black, usually so meticulous with his research, has misinterpreted the process used to change the Australian Constitution. A proposal to change the Constitution must secure the approval of a majority of both Houses of Parliament. Once approved, that proposal must be passed by a majority of voters in a majority of the states. The process is complicated and makes passing amendments, like the possible Voice to Parliament, very problematic.
AUSTRALIANS really want fair dinkum reconciliation, except no way are we removing the Union Jack from our flag, a symbol of dispossession, pillage, racism, murder and the stolen generations. But like all empires, the British Empire is just a loving memory, and a nightmare for others.
THE Albanese government could legislate an Indigenous Voice to Parliament as soon as it wanted to. Depending on the details, I would support it. However I believe there are very good reasons why the requirement for such an Indigenous Voice should not be entrenched in our Constitution and if Mr Albanese goes through with it I will be voting no.
WHEN I was younger my mother, after marriage, never had paid employment. Today my partner has worked all her life. I have only ever had one job at a time myself. What has happened to our society that today some people plus their partner have to have two or three jobs?
IT is distressing to find that so many pets are neglected and mistreated. Someone treating a pet cruelly is contemptible ("A system as sick as a dog", Herald, 26/9). Dogs, in particular, are truly 'man's best friend', in that they offer unconditional affection. People, on the other hand, are more judgemental and standoffish. It is sad that most dogs live only 15 years, whereas the average dog owner lives more than 80 years. Thank goodness that in time grief for a lost pet fades.
UNBELIEVABLE the World Road Cycling Championships went on for a week and barely a mention on NBN or the Newcastle Herald. Can't wait for the NRL to finish; we might see other sports get a mention.
