Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Been there, won that: Why Tamika Upton is Newcastle's No.1 gun

By Murray Wenzel
Updated September 26 2022 - 8:19am, first published 8:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamika Upton has already won two NRLW grand finals, with her previous club, Brisbane. Picture Jonathan Carroll

Tamika Upton has ignored the pressure of expectation that came with her high-profile NRLW move to Newcastle, with the fullback declaring she's never loved rugby league more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.