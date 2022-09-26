Why the NRLW Knights have thrown down the gauntlet to their male counterparts

KNIGHTS chief executive Phil Gardner says he is "in awe" of what Newcastle's NRLW team have already achieved and hopes they can provide some inspiration for their male counterparts.
In only their second season, the Knights have qualified for Sunday's NRLW grand final against Parramatta at Accor Stadium after a dominant 30-6 victory over St George in the semi-final.
They are odds-on favourites with the bookmakers to go from wooden spooners to champions in the space of a season, and their success has provided a refreshing contrast to the disappointing campaign Newcastle's men endured, winning only six games to finish 14th on the points table.
"As a club, we're all very proud of what our NRLW team have done," Gardner told the Newcastle Herald.
"We're in awe of them, to be honest.
"Now that they've made a grand final, the men will get a chance to see how the town responds.
"I think it will show them what it means to the fans. Hopefully that whets their appetite to get to a grand final, and hopefully win one, themselves.
"It's not good enough just to be playing first grade. We want our teams to be challenging for premierships, because that's what our fans deserve."
Knights coach Ron Griffiths said a desire to make their fans and community proud had been a motivating factor for his players all season.
"We certainly spoke about the positive effect our club can have on our supporters," he said.
"We've continually referred back to that.
"We understand that people pay their hard-earned to come and watch us, and if we can brighten up their lives with a good performance, above all else, that's what matters."
Griffiths said that the key to Newcastle's success, especially during such a short season, was focusing no further ahead than the next game.
"Not once did we talk about a semi-final or a grand final," he said.
"It was just about walking off at the end of the game after a performance everyone can be proud of. And that's our only expectation again this week."
Griffiths said he had no doubt Sunday's grand final would be "a fantastic spectacle", and he was hopeful fans would continue jumping on the bandwagon.
"It's exciting times for the football club and also the community," he said
"It's our first-ever NRLW grand final. I can remember in 1997 the importance of that grand final to the community.
"This will be no different."
Griffiths said Sunday's triumph against the Dragons was Newcastle's best defensive display of the season, but he wants them to raise the bar this week.
"The thing about grand finals is that there are no tomorrows after it," he said.
"So you have to be even hungrier than you were the week before."
The coach was confident he would have a full complement of players available for selection, other than lock Hannah Southwell, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first round.
"It's fantastic, two weeks in a row we haven't had any injuries or concussion concerns," he said.
"That's a real positive."
