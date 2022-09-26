Newcastle Herald
Why the NRLW Knights have thrown down the gauntlet to their male counterparts

By Robert Dillon
September 26 2022 - 10:00am
Newcastle's NRLW team are into the grand final. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

KNIGHTS chief executive Phil Gardner says he is "in awe" of what Newcastle's NRLW team have already achieved and hopes they can provide some inspiration for their male counterparts.

