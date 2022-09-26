James Thompson ready to step up for Maitland in NPL grand final

James Thompson has no doubt he will play on Sunday and he's confident he can help Maitland break their run of grand final disappointments.
The 23-year-old has declared himself "right to go" for Sunday's NPL men's decider against Lambton Jaffas at No.2 Sportsground in what will be a huge boost for the premiers.
Thompson rolled his ankle at training two weeks ago and missed the major semi-final against Broadmeadow on September 18. Maitland fought back from a goal down to beat Magic 4-1, giving them a grand final spot and Thompson an extra week to heal.
He said he was ahead of schedule in his recovery. He was even able to joke now about how a "bad pass" from strike partner Braedyn Crowley led to the injury.
"I just chased a ball that was going out and tried to drag it back and my foot just got stuck and rolled on itself," Thompson said.
"It was pretty bad. I got an X-ray right away but there's no breaks, no ligament damage, so I'm back at training all this week and I'll be ready to go this weekend.
"The physio is very happy with how I'm going, so he's going to give me a light session [Tuesday] night and, if all goes well, a full session on Thursday."
A fitter, Thompson has been able to keep working while also getting regular treatment such as icing and physiotherapy.
"The whole foot was black, but the boys gave me the week off [with the Magic win] and I've been doing as much as I can to make sure it's right and it's going to be all right," he said.
The news will be a massive relief for Magpies fans given Thompson and co-captain Crowley have been the dominant force in the league this year, scoring an astonishing 41 times and recording 28 assists between them in Maitland's 57 regular-season goals. While Crowley is now up to 28 goals this year, Thompson has scored 14 times and had 19 assists.
Two years ago, Crowley battled injury to inspire Maitland to the grand final from fifth spot with 17 goals in 17 games before heading to Melbourne in 2021.
Since then, Thompson has risen to become one of the competition's best players - giving Maitland a lethal combination on Crowley's return.
"I was coming into hitting my straps [in 2020] and he was already at a very high level, and I was just trying to learn off him," Thompson said of the partnership.
"In the last couple of seasons, I've tried to take in all that stuff, and you can see this season how well it's working. We're just clicking. Every time we're getting near a goal, it's dangerous.
"Even if I'm not in the best position to shoot, I always know he's going to be there, or someone else like Flynn [Goodman], because we've got so many players who want to win and score goals."
Thompson played in Maitland's grand final losses to Edgeworth in 2019 (2-0) and 2020 (1-0) but is "coming in a lot more confident about the squad and my own ability" this time.
"The last couple of grand finals, I haven't been going into it thinking we've got a good chance ... there's a different vibe around the team this year," he said.
Thompson believed his rise had also been aided by the added responsibility he has taken on this year. He and Crowley have filled the captaincy void at Maitland left by the departure of Carl Thornton to Valentine.
"This season I've just taken a different role in leadership," Thompson said.
"Last year, learning a lot with Carl Thornton and previous guys who have been there like Matt Thompson, I've just tried to use all that knowledge they've given me and put it out there on the field.
"It's been a lot of ups and downs trying to grasp how to be a leader on the field, but hopefully I can help the boys get it done on the weekend."
