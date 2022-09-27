Newcastle Herald
Hunter-based Saddler's Creek launches Single Suitcase range of wines to honour Italian migrants

By John Lewis
September 27 2022 - 8:00pm
Saddlers Creek owners Frank and Wendy Laureti and Irina and Serge Laureti are celebrating their Single Suitcase launch.

SOME of Australia's most successful wine companies were founded by Italian migrants who, like Vittorio De Bortoli in 1924 came to Australia with 10 shillings in his pocket and all his possessions in a tote bag.

