Hunter-based Saddler's Creek launches Single Suitcase range of wines to honour Italian migrants

A two-course lunch by chef Jonathan Heath will be matched with tastings of the new-release Saddler's Creek 2022 Semillon, 2022 Verdelho and 2020 Riesling and the 2021 Single Suitcase Aglianico, Barbera, Sagrantino and Montepulciano. The menu begins with a first course of salmon carpaccio with gremolata and capers, a second course of slow-cooked beef cheek croquette on caponata prosciutto, rocket and grilled artichoke salad and a finish of berry sorbet. Each guest will receive a Cook Like An Italian booklet with recipes from Laureti family members matriarch Maria (Nonna's sugo with polpette), Frank (spaghetti alle vongole) and wife Wendy Laureti (risotto ai funghi and ricotta frittelle, brother Serge (bruschetta al pomodoro) and sister Letty Mufale (polenta al rag).