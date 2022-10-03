Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Junior doctors: AMA NSW Hospital Health Check survey reveals bullying and harassment problem at Hunter hospitals

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
October 3 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At John Hunter Hospital, 40 per cent of junior doctors had been affected. Picture: file photo

MORE than half of junior doctors at the Calvary Mater Newcastle have experienced bullying and harassment, the latest Hospital Health Check survey shows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.