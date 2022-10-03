MORE than half of junior doctors at the Calvary Mater Newcastle have experienced bullying and harassment, the latest Hospital Health Check survey shows.
The Australian Medical Association NSW survey found that of the 24 doctors-in-training at the Calvary Mater who completed the survey, 55 per cent had experienced bullying. Almost half of the junior doctors training at Maitland Hospital who responded, and 46 per cent at Tamworth Hospital, had experienced bullying or harassment too.
At John Hunter Hospital, 40 per cent of junior doctors had been affected.
A Hunter New England Health spokesperson said the district had established various programs designed to support junior doctors, and watching these results gradually improve meant they were working.
"Changing culture is a slow burn," she said.
Speaking in response to the wider results of the Hospital Health Check survey, Professor Trish Davidson, Hunter New England Health's executive director of Medical Services, said despite the global health challenges of the pandemic, they had seen improvements across most facilities including Maitland, John Hunter, Manning and Tamworth hospitals.
The Newcastle Herald reported last week that the survey found more than half of the junior doctors working at John Hunter Hospital felt they had made "fatigued-induced errors".
"We continue to implement strategies to create a safe and supportive workplace for all staff, including the 2018 introduction of minimum 10-hour breaks between rostered shifts," Professor Davidson said.
"We work hard to support wellbeing of our junior medical officers, however we recognise there is always room for improvement.
"We participate in NSW Health state-wide initiatives regarding workplace culture, JMO health and wellbeing, and the Respectful Culture in Medicine Program."
NSW Health has developed a number of localised and statewide resources to support NSW Health staff and their families, including local Employee Assistance Programs; the JMO Support Line for specialised, free and confidential support (1300 566 321); and online resources for Caring for Yourself and Others during COVID-19 via heti.nsw.gov.au; and the 'Shift' app - designed in partnership with Black Dog Institute - for junior doctors to help safeguard their mental health.
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
