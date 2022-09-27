A CASH splash is in the works as Lake Macquarie City Council dives into a 20-year plan to improve pool infrastructure across the region.
Councillors voted to support the draft Aquatics Facilities Strategy, that would see Speers Point swim centre become a $15 million jewel in the crown, with a slew of changes.
One of the most significant being the inclusion of an overarching statement that will allow actions in the plan to be progressed at the same time across the six swim centres, even though some have been given priority over others.
The council's concept for Speers Point includes a new warm water pool program, a large water play area, new adventure water zone, a health and fitness wellness centre, indoor heated learn to swim pool and upgrades to the grandstand and cafe.
The grand plan, which is on public exhibition, would see all Lake Macquarie pools open year-round, hosting dedicated learn to swim pools.
Community feedback helped craft the strategy, which will expand and improve the offering at all six pools in the next two decades, the council's community assets section manager Brendan Callander said.
"We're focused on building a strong swimming community that is accessible to everyone at all times, supporting opportunities for social connections, recreation and exercise," he said.
"Now, we're inviting the community to have their say on the draft strategy during public exhibition."
Council owns swim centres at Speers Point, Morisset, Charlestown, Toronto, West Wallsend and Swansea.
If approved, the strategy would deliver a new heated indoor learn to swim pool, waterplay area and car park upgrade at Swansea Swim Centre, as well as a grandstand replacement and platform lift to improve access for people with disability.
The existing splashpad at Charlestown Swim Centre would be replaced with a waterplay zone and a new platform lift, while a new heated indoor learn to swim pool and platform lift would also be delivered at West Wallsend Swim Centre.
Morisset Swim Centre would have its toddler pool replaced with a waterplay zone, and a heated indoor learn to swim pool added alongside car park improvements.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said the council prides itself on promoting an active lifestyle and provides sport and recreation facilities to support that.
"I believe the draft strategy goes a long way in ensuring lifesaving water safety skills can be offered to even more people," she said.
"I am excited to see this draft strategy implemented over the coming years, and to watch our swim centres grow and thrive and potentially train the next Thorpedo or Madame Butterfly."
Business cases and feasibility studies will be undertaken before detailed design for major improvements at Speers Point and Swansea.
The draft strategy is on public exhibition on the council's website.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
