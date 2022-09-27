Newcastle Herald
Lake Macquarie council: Speers Point pool upgrades, swim centre improvements across the region identified in draft 20-year plan

By Madeline Link
Updated September 27 2022 - 6:43am, first published 6:30am
Speers Point swimming pool would be set for a $15 million upgrade under the plan. Picture supplied.

A CASH splash is in the works as Lake Macquarie City Council dives into a 20-year plan to improve pool infrastructure across the region.

