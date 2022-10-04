The team at Stone Real Estate Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Hunter Valley had plenty to celebrate at the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards.
They won the trophy for Outstanding Real Estate Agency and principal David Tanchevski was nominated for Business Person of the Year. Molly Carey and Matt Clarkson were both nominated for the Youth award.
It is quite an achievement for a business that is only in its fourth year and thriving in the highly competitive world of real estate.
Today, David's business employs 50 staff with one of the biggest sales teams plus an award-winning administration support team. He has opened five new offices and recently relocated to their newest office in Warners Bay.
David has also developed a property management department and now manages over 800 properties, with a project arm selling off-the-plan developments.
Having won multiple awards within the Stone Network, this was the first external award David has entered.
"This win is a proud achievement for our staff and a recognition of the level of customer service they provide and their high performance/results achieved," David said.
"We are excited with the rapid growth and success the company has had and look forward to the future.
"I would like to thank my wife, Amy, and family for supporting me in my business endeavours, and I thank my staff for having faith in our vision for the company, contributing to the success and being loyal to the business over the past four years.
"Our workplace is more than just a workplace, it is an environment where my employees can grow, learn and progress in their careers as well as their personal lives doing what they love.
"Our culture has proved to be our strength. It's the reason why we've blossomed from just one staff member to almost 50 during the last four years.
"Buying and selling property can be very emotional and we service all our clients with the same respect and honesty to support them through their journey," David said.
"These are delicate times in people's lives and require us to have a great deal of empathy and communication with our clients."
Mummel Road has been a finalist in three major awards this year; now it can add champion to its trophy cabinet.
It was named Outstanding New Business at the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards gala presentation night held recently in Newcastle.
Mummel Road is all about positive behaviour support for people with autism and development disabilities.
Founder Emily Baitch is a highly qualified developmental educator and mother of three, including a son who has autism spectrum disorder. Her own experience prompted her to become an expert in the field of autism and developmental disabilities.
Mummel Road has quickly flourished and now helps families around the country.
Emily said the Hunter Local Business Awards win encourages her and her team to refine and develop their services to ensure every family in Australia receives the support they need.
This nationwide support makes Mummel Road unique in its field.
"We not only offer Hunter Valley families face-to-face behaviour and learning support but we can support families across the country with online courses, resources, live webinars and 1:1 phone consultations," Emily said.
"Our mission is to offer families in regional and remote areas of Australia evidence-based and accurate information to allow the them to support their children's learning and behavioural needs."
The face-to-face services that Mummel Road offers in the Hunter Valley range from specialist behaviour support, early intervention, learning support and cognitive development support to in-home support worker services.
"We love what we do and to be recognised as a winner in the Outstanding New Business category encourages us even more," Emily said.
Mummel Road can attribute much of its success to its highly informative, user-friendly and beautifully presented website.
"I would like to thank my web designer, Kurl Web, and my photographers Natalie's Ireland Photography and Magnetic Shots," Emily said.
"Also my husband and family who have supported me over the past two years, and finally the sponsors of the Local Business Awards and event organisers Precedent Productions."
Clarity Imaging has won the Health Improvement Services trophy in the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards.
Radiologist Dr Virgil Chan, owner of Clarity Imaging, said he and his team were honoured by the award.
"The Local Business Awards exemplify what we are all about - our community," Dr Chan said.
"We are a team focused on our patients and the care we provide. We have worked tirelessly at differentiating our service and improving how we contribute to the community.
"Through collaboration with the wider healthcare community and working closely with referring practitioners, we have been able to maximise how we individualise care, offering more meaningful patient results and contributing to improved patient outcomes.
"Winning the Local Business Award acknowledges that our services are valued by our community and we are truly honoured to be recognised in this way."
Dr Chan said he and his team were most grateful to the community of referrers and patients.
"They have embraced our service and allowed us to excel and succeed and it is with great pride that we continue to serve our community.
"Another of our successes over the past twelve months is the strength and unity of our team.
"By redefining our approach to leadership and nurturing the roles of team members. we have not only expanded the size of our team but also established a stronger team culture and enhanced staff engagement.
"Winning a Local Business Award was only possible with the contribution of every member of our excellent team, and we are so very proud and thankful to each of them.
"The cohesion of our staff and satisfaction of staff in their individual roles is invaluable to our business, and the success of which we are most proud.
Clarity is a specialised medical imaging practice combining advanced medical technology and skilled health professionals with a patient-first approach.
"Our patients cover the full spectrum of the community from the antenatal to the elderly," Dr Chan said.
"Most of our patients are referred to us by their health practitioner - GPs, specialists, physiotherapists, podiatrists, midwives, and other allied health professionals. At Clarity, we consider ourselves an extended part of our patient's healthcare team."
This year's Hunter Local Business Awards night was a glittering spectacular that provided a fitting finale to the annual event.
This year's winners exchanged exuberant hugs and cheers filled the room as they made their way to the stage at Belmont 16s on Monday, September 19.
Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director, Steve Loe, said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.
"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role businesspeople play in the lives of their communities," he said.
"The presentation evening not only sees the announcement of the category winners, but is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists.
"We had a sell-out crowd that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."
As official media partner for the Hunter Local Business Awards, the Newcastle Herald captured all the excitement as the finalists in each category were announced, followed by huge cheers as the winners' names were read out and they took to the stage to claim their trophies.
"The winners' speeches are always heartfelt and emotional," Mr Loe said. "This year was no exception.
"It's very emotional for everyone there to see their tears and smiles as well as hear the beautiful acceptance speeches."
"Of course, the awards are only possible with the support of major partner NOVA Employment and support partners Charlestown Square, Maitland Riverside Plaza, Bx Networking and White Key Marketing," Mr Loe said.
"Their involvement proves their commitment to their community and the businesses that thrive there."
Mr Loe also thanked Belmont 16s for the high-quality food and service they provided.
"Thanks to them it was a five-star occasion," he said.
"I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment and our fabulous MC Paul Hancock who kept the evening flowing smoothly."
Winners of the Outstanding Education Services trophy at the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards, Essential Skills Training and Recruitment is proud of the amazing work their team do every day.
Associate directors Leisa Harrison and Dee Cooke are so thankful for the support provided by their local community and are very humbled by this award.
Essential Skills Training and Recruitment has been supporting the community and changing lives through education for the past 12 years. They are a community services specific registered training organisation (RTO) based in Newcastle.
The reason Essential Skills Training and Recruitment was initially created was to provide quality training and assessment in the community services industry.
Company Director Julie Fletcher is a Registered Nurse and had worked in the VET sector for 10 years prior to opening Essential Skills and saw a gap for a quality community services RTO in the Newcastle and Hunter region. Since then, they have grown quite a bit to now deliver training in almost every state in Australia.
"The purpose of our business is 'Changing Lives'," Leisa said. "We know the impact that we have on the community around us, what completing a qualification or securing employment can do for an individual, their family and their community.
"For us, culture in our business is one of our top priorities and I believe that is reflected in our learning environments.
"Our trainers are highly experienced and passionate about passing on their skills and knowledge to the next generation of care/support workers.
"They teach through the experience and use their stories to provide context to the discussions and topics being taught. They excite and empower the students to be an advocate for those who might not have a voice in our community," Leisa said.
The team at Essential Skills are passionate about living their purpose and ensuring that they provide a positive learning journey for their students and the organisations they support.
With a labour shortage in the aged care and disability sectors, Essential Skills is working hard to create opportunities for people to start their career in community services.
"When we talk about quality it is not just the high level of training, for us it is about the quality of the care/support workers we are placing into the community services sector," Leisa said.
Julie Fletcher was also a finalist in the Businessperson of the Year category and administration officer Riley Kent a finalist in the Youth category.
Essential Skills Training and Recruitment was also a finalist in the 2022 NSW Training Awards for Large Training Provider of the Year.
Blazing a trail for innovation across their industry has won the Next Legal & Conveyancing team another title in the Hunter Local Business Awards.
Next LC won Outstanding Conveyancing Services at the recent presentation night.
Last year, Next LC's principal solicitor and director Alicia Floyer was named Business Person of the Year, for which she was nominated again this year.
Alicia said such recognition of their game-changing philosophy spurs her on.
"Being recognised for our hard work confirms that we really are market leaders and making a difference in our community," she said.
"Winning also gives me the motivation to keep going and makes me realise how much more I want and need to achieve in this space.
"Winning is also about hopefully leaving a legacy and inspiring and empowering others including my team. It is about believing in yourself and not giving up on you, the journey or what you set out to achieve.
"It hasn't been easy, it has been a really tough road but it is so important to pay respect to those adversities otherwise I wouldn't be where I am today."
In just under four years, the team of eight at Next LC have shaken up the traditional approach to law by shaping the business to be client-focused, service-driven and tech-savvy.
"We're game changers who have made a significant impact on the local market within such a short time by establishing strong working relationships with referral partners, building a well-respected reputation for outstanding service and achieving the optimal results for our clients," Alicia said.
Next Legal & Conveyancing has forged a revolutionary approach to servicing clients with streamlined processes and the consistent delivery of outstanding customer-focused service.
This approach is garnering the firm attention - and a growing collection of awards. Next LC is constantly being nominated, shortlisted as finalists and winning numerous business awards including the Lawyers Weekly Regional/Suburban Law Firm of Australia.
Their most recent success was being named Conveyancing Practice of the Year at the Australian Small Business Champion Awards
"We're proud to receive every nomination and award," Alicia said.
BJL Welding & Fabrication Director Brad Lloyd is still over the moon following his success at the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards gala presentation night.
His Beresfield-based business won the Outstanding Building Services award, making it two in a row.
"This win means everything to me," Brad said. "All of our hard work is paying off.
"For 17 years now I have put everything into BJL, building the company from the ground up.
"I will continue to work on being the best fabricator in NSW with the goal to reach the top of the mountain.
"Winning Outstanding Building Services is not just for me personally but for everyone at BJL - we are all winners here.
"And to make it two in a row is just incredible.
"I would like thank my amazing team; our leadership group Peta, Matt, Mat, Dan, Cam and Mitch, all our tradesmen, apprentices and labourers and our loyal customers, who entrust us with their projects.
"Thank you to everyone who initially voted for us.
"Outside of work I couldn't do this without the support of my partner, Casey,
"Without all these amazing people I wouldn't be where I am today."
BJL Welding & Fabrication provides detail drafting, site measure, fabrication, painting, galvanising and installation of structural steel and metal work for various clients, including building companies and the domestic market.
"We aim for quality workmanship, problem solving along the way to give our customers the best service, experience and results."
Brad founded the company in 2005, working out of the back yard of his parents' home and things grew steadily.
"Over the past nine years we have experienced enormous growth, from a four-man workshop to a workforce of 16," Brad said.
"Our turnover has experienced an average 25 per cent growth annually."
The driving force behind BJL Welding & Fabrication's success is belonging to a team that truly cares.
"We have three core values - Be the best me I can be; Joyful and fun-loving; and Lead with respect," Brad said.
Sheer hard work and surviving the pandemic have paid off for Nico Gentile and Andrea Dazzi whose Bella Italia Ristorante won Outstanding Restaurant at the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards.
"After years of working morning to night seven days a week to ensure the restaurant provides the best service and quality of food, it's just amazing to win an award after all our hard work," Andrea said.
"The local business award is considered one of the best and we are so grateful to be a winner."
Manager Andrea and chef Nico fulfilled a dream and opened their own restaurant, in Hunter Street, in 2019. The future looked bright - and then along came Covid.
"We survived, just. We managed to keep our full-time staff to make takeaway meals and our customers supported us. We didn't make money but we didn't lose any either," Andrea said.
"I'd like to give a huge thanks to our dedicated staff who have put their faith in us, have seen our vision and helped us to reach our goals.
"We'd like to thank our partners for supporting us. And, above all, thanks to our customers who have given us a great opportunity to grow here in Newcastle."
Bella Italia has many loyal customers who dine weekly, seated at their favourite table and rarely diverging from their favourite dish, despite the extensive menu.
Nico's handmade gnocchi is hands down the most popular dish. "We go through 50 kilos of gnocchi a week," Andrea said.
Pizzas, of course, are big business and Nico takes pride in offering a good selection for vegans. Andrea usually stays well away from the kitchen but he is learning to make pizzas.
And customers can learn how to create Italian classics at the popular cooking classes, which cost $120 - with lunch included of course.
Andrea is from Sicily, where he owned and ran a successful restaurant. He fell in love with Australia when he holidayed in Sydney in 2007 and emigrated two years later. He met Nico at a restaurant where they both worked in Sydney. Nico is from Lake Como.
"We stayed friends even when we worked at other places," Andrea said. "We always dreamed of opening a restaurant together.
"I moved to Newcastle in 2019. It reminds me of my city in Sicily. It is both a city but without city traffic and cheaper to live than Sydney. My wife likes it and we have a two-year-old son who loves the beach."
Andrea said they didn't expect to win Outstanding Restaurant, but knew they had the winning ingredients: great food, friendly service and a welcoming ambience.
"From day one, Andrea and I have worked on the menu," Nico said. "We are always there behind the bar or in the kitchen checking if everything is fine."