Voting starts today on proposal to merge Newcastle Permanent and Greater Bank

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
Updated September 27 2022 - 9:55pm, first published 7:30pm
Newcastle Permanent chariman Jeff Eather (L) with Greater Bank chairman Wayne Russell. Picture: Simone DePeak

Almost 600,000 Newcastle Permanent and Greater Bank members will start voting on Wednesday on a proposed historic merger of the institutions.

