NEWCASTLE Rugby League's rookie of the year Tyrone Nean is set to continue chasing his NRL dream by trialling with the Canterbury Bulldogs.
Nean, aged 20 and originally from Tamworth, hopes to soon impress selectors and make the club's Jersey Flegg squad for 2023.
"It's getting me to where I want to be in the NRL," Nean told the Newcastle Herald.
The Hunter Sports High School graduate is a versatile back who bounced around positions with Cessnock this season after lining up for Northern Hawks in 2021.
Goannas teammate Jayden Young was named Newcastle RL representative player of the year during Saturday's presentation at the races.
"Last two years I've worked really hard on my footy and I think it's showing at the moment," the 26-year-old said.
* MAITLAND centre Gary Anderson took an early guilty plea for a careless high tackle charge from Sunday's President's Cup decider and avoided suspension while Hills opponent Tyler Cassel copped a two-match ban for dangerous contact on Pickers halfback Brock Lamb.
* MATT Harris is poised to return to Newcastle RL circles, taking up a casual position on the board.
Harris, recently a general manager of the same organisation before a stint with local Aussie rules, will help fill the void left by departing duo Charlie Haggett and Rob Baker.
* RESPECTS were paid to long-time rugby league administrator and Lakes player Terry Quinn at CommBank Stadium on Sunday, with one minute silence observed before the NSW Cup grand final following his death last week.
* WESTS coach Todd Lowrie hopes the Rosellas can build upon this year's under-19 premiership and reserve grade's grand-final appearance in coming seasons.
"Obviously first grade was pretty disappointing this year, but to have two sides on grand final day is good," Lowrie said.
"There was probably four or five blokes who could have played 19s that were playing reserve grade.
"They're a good batch coming through. Just a matter of bringing those kids up and giving them an opportunity to play."
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
