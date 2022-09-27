Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Scone Cup cocaine supply plan: Thomas James Elmes sentenced to 18-month intensive corrections order in Muswellbrook Local Court

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated September 27 2022 - 3:51am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas James Elmes, 30, was sentenced in Muswellbrook Local Court on Tuesday.

A COURT has heard one of the men charged with buying more than $12,500 worth of cocaine set for this year's Scone Cup race meet wasn't in it for financial gain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.