Why now is the best time for Greater Bank and Newcastle Permanent to merge

Today is historic for our two Hunter-based customer-owned financial institutions as we open voting on the merger proposal. We believe merging is the way forward in the long term. And if not now with each other, then we'll need to look at options for other partners. Other options, however, may not provide as many benefits to our employees, members and communities. If either of us was to pursue a different partner, they would probably be headquartered elsewhere in Australia, meaning jobs may move outside the Hunter and may also impact the $4.5 million invested each year by Newcastle Permanent, Greater Bank and our respective charitable foundations.