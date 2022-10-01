Two years ago Matt Wilson and Goya Torres decided to leave Sydney for somewhere more tranquil. The two wanted a house, not an apartment, a place where they could be in nature and have a studio for Torres to paint.
In the middle of the pandemic in December 2020, they moved from Sydney's Northern Beaches to a four-bedroom home in Macquarie Hills, Lake Macquarie, with a pool and two sun-drenched verandas.
They are next to a secluded nature reserve, 73 metres above sea level.
Torres is originally from Mexico and has painted murals all over the world. She said the main thing that mattered to her about moving was settling down and owning a dog. Shortly after they moved they found a golden retriever in Singleton and named her Kira.
"I was like 'Matthew you've been with me for two years. Do you want to buy a house with me and get a dog?'" Torres joked.
IN THE NEWS:
Financially it was a good time to buy and they were able to move without too much career upset.
When Torres isn't painting murals she works as an art director at a local fintech company, and Wilson was able to continue to work for the same building company.
Wilson's family is from Coffs Harbour, so the move brought him closer to home. For Torres, after a life of travel, she was very excited to stay put. This is the the first time in her 36 years she's owned a washing machine.
She can't imagine a better place to end up.
"We just moved in and it was like holidays. We couldn't believe it; we felt we were in Airbnb," Torres says.
Wilson had a really good feeling about the home before they even went inside, just standing in the driveway taking in the greenery.
I try to blur this line between street art, painting and illustration
They loved how much potential the house had. It was unique with natural light and arched doorways. Built in the '80s, it had had only one owner before them. It needed a bit of a refresh, so Wilson went to work getting rid of carpets, putting in floorboards, painting the rooms.
Some of their friends from Sydney were surprised they wanted to be out in the suburbs, but Torres adores the privacy.
"I can disconnect. I really like that separation, I think as an artist there's obviously a lot of value being in the city, but I really value being able to create in my own space," she says.
They rearranged the house, opting to turn what was the dining room into their master bedroom as the other bedrooms were smaller. Torres changed the downstairs room into her studio.
Splashes of pink (Torres' favourite colour) brighten up the house.
"She has an obsession with LOL dolls. One wall is shelves of them. She got into them because she thinks they look like the characters she paints. They're really modern toys," he says.
Since she's moved, Torres found the local art community to be really welcoming, and she'll even be painting a mural for this weekend's Big Picture Fest in Newcastle.
Their house is filled with her artwork as well, although she jokes it's more like a storage space.
Her style is figurative, but not realistic.
"I'm not interested copying exactly how something looks like. I try to blur this line between street art, painting and illustration into something new," Torres says.
Her artwork has strong ties to her Mexican heritage, including the patterned wolf mural by the pool that she painted after they moved in. She planted agaves, as they reminded her of Mexico and are easy to maintain.
After two years, the couple from Sydney are fully appreciating the Hunter way of life.
"My favourite thing is all the work I get to do. I enjoy having a beer, mowing the lawn, doing things up. Nothing beats eating food and drinking beers by the pool. That's the Australian in me," Wilson says.
"It doesn't take much for me to be content."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.