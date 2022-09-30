Revolution in SDA housing Advertising Feature

iNSiTU Housing and Third.i have three completed developments in their Newcastle portfolio - Stella on Hannell, Eaton on Union, pictured, and West Apartments - with plans for more along the Australian eastern seaboard. Picture: Supplied

Specialist disability accommodation provider iNSiTU Housing is working with leading Australian property developers like Third.i to change the future of disability housing.

In partnership they create functional Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) properties for NDIS participants in prime locations for tenants to enjoy.

Working with a team of specialist consultants, properties not only meet the SDA Design Guidelines but are also practical for their occupants and feel homely.

All iNSiTU apartments can be customised to the individual and feature modern, open plan designs and functional kitchens and bathrooms, as well as incorporating outdoor communal areas and on site shared support.

Wendy Bannister, a Newcastle NDIS participant, secured her apartment with iNSiTU Housing at Stella on Hannell, developed by Third.i, in the heart of the West End precinct

As with all iNSiTU apartments, the Stella on Hannell properties have been built to be customised to an individual resident's requirements.



Each apartment is fitted with home automation, automatic doors and accessible appliances.



They are also assistive technology ready and have structural provision for ceiling hoists.



A communication system installed in each apartment allows residents to contact onsite shared support if they need assistance.

"I now have independence, can spend quality time with my family again and finally have access to necessities, lifestyle amenities and transport options," Wendy said. "Thanks to iNSiTU Housing and Third.i, I have my apartment and it has completely changed my life. I don't know what I would have done if I hadn't approached Third.i and iNSiTU."

Caitlyn Morrissey, who is confined to a wheelchair, secured an apartment at Third.i's debut cornerstone Newcastle project, Eaton on Union.

Eaton on Union comprises two residential towers offering a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments.



The apartments boast expansive views of the Newcastle districts with modern open-plan designs, spacious outdoor areas and access to an exclusive rooftop residents-only garden.

The project also includes purpose built SDA apartments that are NDIS compliant and are managed by iNSiTU Housing.

"The level of offering for an accessible home is just outstanding and a testament to Third.i's hard work," Caitlyn said.



"I now live right near the train station so I am finally able to access everything I need easily. I have more access to a greater lifestyle and access to more activities."

Along with Stella on Hannel and Eaton on Union, iNSiTU Housing and Third.i have completed a third Newcastle project - West Apartments. They are aim to extend their network with plans to bring their U-Homes to Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour and further north to Tweed Heads.

"At iNSiTU Housing, we believe we have the opportunity and responsibility to enable people with disabilities the right to equality within our communities and that includes the availability of suitable accommodation," Ashleigh Button, General Manager, iNSiTU Housing said.

"We help thousands of people access the perfect homes for their needs and it's incredible seeing cases like Ms Morrissey's and the way we've been able to play a part in changing her life."