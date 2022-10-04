Success is just beautiful Advertising Feature

Nico Gentile and Andrea Dazzi won Outstanding Restaurant at the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards. Their Bella Italia Ristorante in Hunter Street, Newcastle, opened in May 2019.

"After years of working morning to night seven days a week to ensure the restaurant provides the best service and quality of food, it's just amazing to win an award after all our hard work," Andrea said.



"The local business award is considered one of the best and we are so grateful to be a winner."

Manager Andrea and chef Nico fulfilled a dream and opened their own restaurant, in Hunter Street, in 2019. The future looked bright - and then along came Covid.

"We survived, just. We managed to keep our full-time staff to make takeaway meals and our customers supported us. We didn't make money but we didn't lose any either," Andrea said.

"I'd like to give a huge thanks to our dedicated staff who have put their faith in us, have seen our vision and helped us to reach our goals.



"We'd like to thank our partners for supporting us. And, above all, thanks to our customers who have given us a great opportunity to grow here in Newcastle."

Bella Italia has many loyal customers who dine weekly, seated at their favourite table and rarely diverging from their favourite dish, despite the extensive menu.

Nico's handmade gnocchi is hands down the most popular dish. "We go through 50 kilos of gnocchi a week," Andrea said.



Pizzas, of course, are big business and Nico takes pride in offering a good selection for vegans. Andrea usually stays well away from the kitchen but he is learning to make pizzas.

And customers can learn how to create Italian classics at the popular cooking classes, which cost $120 - with lunch included of course.

Andrea is from Sicily, where he owned and ran a successful restaurant. He fell in love with Australia when he holidayed in Sydney in 2007 and emigrated two years later. He met Nico at a restaurant where they both worked in Sydney. Nico is from Lake Como.

"We stayed friends even when we worked at other places," Andrea said. "We always dreamed of opening a restaurant together.



"I moved to Newcastle in 2019. It reminds me of my city in Sicily. It is both a city but without city traffic and cheaper to live than Sydney. My wife likes it and we have a two-year-old son who loves the beach."

Andrea said they didn't expect to win Outstanding Restaurant, but knew they had the winning ingredients: great food, friendly service and a welcoming ambience.

